SURTECH Marks a Significant Beginning with Induction Programme 2025-26 at Science City

Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex (SurTech), a JIS Group Educational Initiative, inaugurated the academic session 2025–26 with its Student Induction Programme at Science City. The event brought together students, faculty, and distinguished dignitaries for a day filled with guidance, inspiration, and reflections on the responsibilities that come with higher education.

The ceremony featured the presence of leading figures from varied of professions including: Sabyasachi Chakraborty, renowned actor; Swami Kamalasthananda Maharaj, Principal, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Rahara; Tuhina Bag, Assistant General Manager- CRM & Head HR, Ambey Group; Priyanka Roy, Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd.; Aniruddha Das, Officer in Charge Scientific Wing Detective Department, Kolkata Police, Lalbazar; Arunabha Ghosh, Founder & CEO Blue Copper Technologies Pvt. Ltd; Gautam Bhattacharya, Senior Journalist; Prof. (Dr.) Debabrata Datta Former Associate Director, Safety Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd., Retd. Nuclear Scientist, BARC, Mumbai; Dr. Dipankar Saha, Incture Regional Engineering College, Trichy (NIT, Trichy); Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group; Sardar Haranjit Singh, Joint Managing Director, JIS Group and Prof (Dr.) Saradindu Panda, Principal, SurTech.

Dignitaries shared their experiences from cinema, academics, corporate life, journalism, and spiritual service, encouraging students to approach their journey with commitment, adaptability, and confidence. Their words highlighted how perseverance and values remain central to both professional and personal growth. The event not only welcomed the new batch but also set the tone for the academic environment that Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex, seeks to uphold.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, said, “This induction is not only about welcoming students to campus life but also about setting a direction for their future. At Dr. Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex, we want our students to take these first steps with purpose, confidence, and the readiness to contribute positively to society.”