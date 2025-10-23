The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, has announced the opening of Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa, Raichak in West Bengal. Nestled on the tranquil banks of the Ganges, this riverine sanctuary is a soulful ode to Bengal’s idyllic countryside.

Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “Raichak, near the confluence of the majestic Ganga River and the Bay of Bengal, offers a unique setting reflecting the rich essence of Bengal. With the launch of Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa, IHCL reinforces its commitment to expanding into distinctive destinations that our country offers.”

Set within a sprawling 100-acre estate, Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa, Raichak features 155 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites with a rustic charm, offering serene views of the Ganges. Guests can indulge in curated culinary experiences at the resort’s signature restaurants, Machan and House of Ming which draw inspiration from the riverside’s gentle cadence. The River View Lounge and Verandah Lounge provide relaxed settings for unwinding, while the infinity-edge pool, outdoor pool, and state-of-the-art fitness centre offer rejuvenation and recreation along with the indoor games and outdoor sports activities. The resort will also house Taj’s signature spa – J Wellness Circle, delivering holistic wellness experiences. With over 70,000 sq. ft. of versatile banqueting space, Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa is ideal for grand celebrations, destination weddings and corporate retreats.

Mr. Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group, said, “Taking forward our successful partnership with IHCL, this festive season we are pleased to unveil Taj Ganga Kutir, the fifth addition to the ‘Kutir’ collection in Raichak. The development is not only an extension of our shared commitment to hospitality excellence but also a step towards unlocking the region’s tourism potential and fostering local livelihoods.”

Just 2.5 hours scenic drive from Kolkata, Raichak unfolds on the banks of the Ganges with evocative fort-style architecture and riverside charm. Guests can enjoy cultural performances, explore village trails, and savour Bengal’s prized tea blends in a setting that celebrates the region’s timeless spirit.