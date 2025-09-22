TechnoSport earmarks Eastern India to be its next big growth-driver, launches Exclusive Brand Outlets in Kolkata and Asansol

The openings mark a decisive step in TechnoSport’s retail expansion journey, taking its EBO count to 21 stores nationwide

Backed by strong momentum, with EBO revenues doubling year-on-year and stores recording an 83% conversion rate on footfalls, the brand is on track to achieve its ₹600 crore revenue target for FY 2025-26

The Kolkata launch was graced by Indian footballer Pritam Kotal, underscoring the brand’s deep association with sports and athletes

Along with expansion, the brand is also creating jobs in the region and boosting the local economy

National, 14 September 2025: TechnoSport, India’s fastest growing activewear brand, has announced its strategic focus on Eastern India as the next engine of growth, with the launch of two Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) in the region, at Mani Square Mall, Kolkata, and Sentrum Mall, Asansol.

The openings mark a decisive step in TechnoSport’s retail expansion journey, taking its EBO count to 21 stores nationwide. Backed by strong momentum, with EBO revenues doubling year-on-year and stores recording an 83% conversion rate on footfalls, the brand is on track to achieve its ₹600 crore revenue target for FY 2025-26.

The Kolkata launch was graced by Indian footballer Pritam Kotal, underscoring the brand’s deep association with sports and athletes. Spanning 1714 sq. ft., the Kolkata outlet delivers a modern, stylish retail experience and houses TechnoSport’s complete range of high-performance activewear designed specifically for Indian conditions. The launch was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a lively Zumba session, creating an energetic and festive atmosphere.

Speaking on the launch, Puspen Maity, CEO, TechnoSport, said, “The timing of this launch couldn’t be better, as we step into the auspicious period of Durga Puja and the festive season. The East is a strategically important market for us, and customer insights have guided our plans to open more demand-led outlets in the region. We are cheerful and confident about replicating our success here. Our newly opened Kolkata outlet is designed to bring a fresh shopping experience that allows people to truly connect with the brand, explore our latest innovations, and experience the quality of products that support their active lifestyles. It will also serve as a vibrant hub for fitness enthusiasts, young consumers, and lifestyle-conscious customers in the city.”

Along with expansion, the brand is also creating jobs in the region and boosting the local economy. The decision to expand into East India also leverages the region’s abundant skilled workforce, reinforcing the company’s mission of creating both economic and social impact. Earlier, TechnoSport signed a landmark MoU with the Government of Odisha, announcing a ₹100 Cr investment in a state-of-the-art activewear manufacturing facility. This initiative is expected to generate employment for over 1,000 workers and will be part of a world-class industrial estate.

These outlets offer a sleek, contemporary retail experience and features TechnoSport’s full range of high-performance activewear engineered for Indian conditions. The collection showcases cutting-edge in-house fabric innovations like Cotflex, known for its 4-way stretch and memory function, Techno Dry for quick-drying performance, and Matpiq, which combines a soft hand feel with a subtle matte texture. Technologies such as TECHNOCOOL+, TechnoGuard for antimicrobial protection, and UPF 50+ sun protection further enhance comfort, hygiene, and durability, making each apparel ready for both intense workouts and everyday wear.