This Durga Puja, Emami Healthy & Tasty blends devotion with nourishment in a truly unique celebration, by creating a Maa Durga idol sculpted from Emami Healthy & Tasty Fresh Chakki Atta. Made from 100% pure wheat and traditionally stone-ground, the atta embodies the brand’s core values of purity, nutrition and softness, symbolizing tradition togetherness and wholesome living.

Mr Prosenjit Chatterjee, Superstar & Brand Ambassador of Emami Healthy & Tasty, today, attended the final phase of the idol-making. The initiative began on 17th September, 2025, with popular actor Ms Priyanka Sarkar participating. In a symbolic gesture of renewal, seeds embedded in the idol will later be planted, marking new beginnings and extending the divine blessings of Maa Durga.

“Durga Puja is a festival of devotion, joy and togetherness. With the unique Atta Durga initiative, we wished to create a symbol that embodies nourishment, purity and tradition, the same values that Emami Healthy & Tasty Fresh Chakki Atta represents. This initiative has been widely appreciated and we are already having visitors coming over to have a look at the idol of Durga Maa,” said Mr Vibhash Agarwal, Director, Emami Group.

Emami Agrotech Ltd, the Rs 20,000 crore edible oil, food and bio-diesel arm of the Rs 30,000 crore Emami Group, has recently entered India’s expansive branded staples market, with the launch of Emami Healthy & Tasty Fresh Chakki Atta, Maida and Suji. is Made from the finest wheat grains and traditionally stone-ground to retain its natural goodness, Emami Healthy & Tasty Fresh Chakki Atta is rich in protein, fibre and vitamins, ensuring nutritious meals with soft, fluffy rotis and reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality and “food happiness”- turning every meal into a celebration of life and relationships.

Emami Agrotech Limited, an Emami Group Company is in the business of production and marketing of Edible Oil, Spices, Specialty Fats, Vanaspati, and Biodiesel and is further expanding its product portfolio in the food space. Today the Company is a cherished name in the edible oil industry with a turnover of around Rs 20,000 crores. Emami Agrotech manufactures well-known edible oil brands like Emami Healthy & Tasty and Himani Best Choice, Vanaspati brand Rasoi & Specialty Fat brand Bake Magic. Emami Healthy & Tasty cooking oil, one of the fastest growing edible oil brands in India, is one of the most sought after and trusted brands in the mid premium category. The Company has also entered into the spice category with the launch of “Mantra Masala”, a varied range of pure & blended powder spices, which are ground with the use of Cryogenic Technology, followed by its entry into processed food category through launch of “Advans” Soya Chunks under Healthy & Tasty brand. Recently, the Company announced a strategic move into India’s expansive branded staples market, by announcing the launch of Emami Healthy & Tasty Fresh Chakki Atta, Maida and Suji. The Company is also into organic farming and cultivation of commercially viable crops through contract farming. Emami Agrotech Ltd (EAL) has its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Haldia, West Bengal; Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh; Jaipur, Rajasthan and Kandla, Gujarat with a total manufacturing capacity of around 12,000 tonnes per day. The production units also house well-equipped R&D Centres with advanced testing facilities to ensure the products are compliant with national and international quality standards.