This Durga Pujo, Bangla ZEE5 invites audiences into the dark underbelly of Kolkata with the world digital premiere of Mrigaya – The Hunt, streaming exclusively from September 26th. Directed by Abhirup Ghosh and produced by Tenth Dimension Entertainment, this dark action-thriller promises an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience with a stellar ensemble cast including Ritwick Chakraborty, Vikram Chatterjee, Saurav Das, Priyanka Sarkar, and Anirban Chakrabarti.

At the core of Mrigaya – The Hunt is a chilling crime—the brutal murder of a sex worker in Kolkata’s notorious Sonagachi. As the city reels, four very different cops come together in a high-stakes 13-day pursuit to unmask a shadowy mastermind. What unfolds is a gripping game of predator and prey, where both cops and criminals find themselves hunted as much as hunters. Inspired by a real covert operation and steeped in raw realism, Mrigaya – The Hunt cuts beyond the conventional cops-versus-criminals tale to expose a world of crime, betrayal, and fragile loyalties in Kolkata where everyone is chasing something or someone.

Rusa Banerjee, Business head, Bangla ZEE5, “With Mrigaya – The Hunt, we’re bringing viewers a high-octane Bengali thriller this Pujo. It’s a gripping cat-and-mouse chase, told with the edge of neo-noir and brought alive by Abhirup Ghosh’s vision and a stellar cast. At Bangla ZEE5, our goal is to deliver bold, immersive stories that connect with audiences everywhere, and Mrigaya is set to be the big Pujo entertainer this season.”

Stay tuned for the high-octane digital premiere of Mrigaya – The Hunt, streaming exclusively on Bangla ZEE5 from September 26, 2025.