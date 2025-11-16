Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates Techno India University, Tripura, in presence of Chancellor Satyam Roychowdhury

Techno India University, Tripura (TIUT) marked a historic occasion today as Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tripura, officially unveiled the University’s newly developed infrastructure at the Techno India Knowledge Campus in Agartala, signifying a major advancement for higher education in the state. TIUT, a flagship initiative of the Techno India Group established under Tripura Act No. 4 of 2023, celebrated a landmark moment in its institutional journey with the Ceremonial Inauguration and Foundation Stone Laying of TIUT Infrastructures and Allied Facilities, followed by a vibrant Cultural Evening & Campus Illumination Ceremony at the Techno India Knowledge Campus, Maheshkhola, Agartala. The day-long celebration extended in two significant halves, one marking institutional progress and infrastructural advancement, and the other commemorating the spirit of culture, community, and student engagement that defines TIUT.The formal programme commenced at 11:30 AM with the reception of distinguished dignitaries. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha graced the event as the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by Guest of Honour Shri Kishor Barman, Hon’ble Minister of Higher Education, Panchayat & GA (Political), Government of Tripura. Under the visionary leadership of Prof. Satyam Roychowdhury, Hon’ble Chancellor of TIUT and Founder & MD of Techno India Group, the event symbolised a strong commitment to expanding academic spaces, strengthening student facilities, and nurturing a future-ready educational ecosystem in Tripura.The morning programme featured the inauguration of the TIUT Academic Block–D, the TIUT Tagore Lounge, and a Blood Donation Camp, along with the plantation of saplings to promote sustainable initiatives on campus. It also included the launch of students’ project displays and traditional food stalls, the release of TIUT publications such as Mandala, TIUT Times, and OBE & Skillsets: Theory to Practice, as well as the foundation stone laying for the Girls’ Hostel, Boys’ Hostel, Auditorium, VC’s Bungalow, and Staff Residential Block, and the online inauguration of the Open Gym and Open Theatre followed by exchange of MoUs with different institutions and organizations. Shri Manik Saha, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tripura, expressed that it was a great honour to join the inauguration and stone-laying ceremony of the Techno India Knowledge Campus and its allied facilities. He noted that this occasion marks more than just another institutional milestone. It represents a momentous step forward in Tripura’s educational landscape. He emphasized that the growing demand for higher education in the state is clearly reflected in such developments, and he was pleased to witness this progress firsthand. He highlighted that the Techno India Knowledge Campus, Agartala, now accommodates nearly 2,500 students from diverse backgrounds across various states. Shri Saha further expressed his appreciation that higher education institutions in Tripura, including Techno India University, are actively embracing the goals and vision of NEP 2020.Prof. Satyam Roychowdhury, in his welcome address, mentioned that Tripura holds a special place for Techno India. What began in 1988 as Tripura’s first computer training centre has grown into an educational legacy inspiring and nurturing young minds. He thanked the Government of Tripura, Hon’ble Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, various government and academic partners, and the people of Tripura for their untiring support, and mentioned that the Techno India Knowledge Campus marks the next step in a continuing journey of dreams and possibilities. This was followed by insightful addresses from Prof. Manoshi Roy Chowdhury, Hon’ble Co-Chairperson of Techno India Group, and the attending dignitaries. Prof Manoshi Roy Chowdhury expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, the Education Minister, and the Government of Tripura for their support in establishing the institution. She highlighted that the growth of a university rests on factors like academics that go beyond books and examinations by integrating emerging fields such as AI, technology, sustainability, and environmental awareness; meaningful and relevant research; and efficient administration. The celebrations resumed at 3:00 PM with the Cultural Evening & Campus Illumination ceremony. This session was graced by Shri Ratan Lal Nath, Hon’ble Minister, Dept. of Power; Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare; Law & Parliamentary Affairs; and Election, Government of Tripura, as Chief Guest.The Guest of Honour was Prof. (Dr.) Arunoday Saha, Hon’ble Former Vice-Chancellor, Tripura University, while Shri Pranab Sarkar, President, Agartala Press Club, attended as Special Guest. The event commenced with the inauguration of the 33 kV Dual-Feeding Indoor Substation, a major infrastructural addition aimed at strengthening the campus’s energy reliability and future expansion.

Post navigation