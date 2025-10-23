TTK Prestige, India’s leading cookware and kitchen appliances brand, has unveiled its latest TVC campaigns, “Celebrating Every Kind of Cook”, conceptualized by the DDB Mudra Group. This festive season, the brand shifts focus from simply celebrating the act of cooking to honoring the diverse personalities of cooks that Prestige continues to innovate for.

At its core, the campaign highlights a powerful truth: there is no single definition of a “cook.” Whether it’s a meticulous meal planner, a perfectionist, a father cooking for their child or hosting friends for game nights, every individual brings a unique personality into the kitchen. This comes alive through two new TVCs —one for the Endura Pro Mixer Grinder featuring acclaimed actor Rajat Kapoor, which highlights the “Atithi Devo Bhava” cooks who welcome unexpected guests with ease, showcasing the appliance’s durability, versatility, and power; and another for the Svachh Gas Stove, which celebrates the “Never Miss a Six” cooks who juggle their love for cricket with cooking, demonstrating how effortless it is to clean spills while cooking, making the experience more convenient and stress-free.

The films capture authentic consumer moments, weaving relatable everyday situations with meaningful product benefits. From unexpected guests demanding a quick meal to a spirited cricket match leading to spilled chai, the narratives celebrate the cook at the centre of each story. Together, these TVCs demonstrate how Prestige innovations step in seamlessly to make every cooking experience easier, while reinforcing the message that no matter who you are in the kitchen, there is always a Prestige for you.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Anil Gurnani, Chief Marketing Officer, TTK Prestige, said: “At TTK Prestige, we believe the kitchen is a space that reflects individuality. With this campaign, we wanted to move beyond simply showcasing our products to celebrating the diverse personalities that bring them to life. Every cook is unique, and our wide portfolio of innovations is designed to support them in their own way. Through ‘Celebrating Every Kind of Cook,’ we reinforce our promise that no matter who you are in the kitchen, there is always a Prestige for you.”

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “The idea behind this TVC is to capture everyday stories in unique ways, highlighting how each one brings its own spark and quirks. We wanted to encapsulate different moods and personalities — the perfectionist, the improviser, the late-night snacker — and show how Prestige is there for each of them. By blending real-life moments with product benefits, we created films that feel relatable, warm, and true to how cooking really happens in Indian homes.”

With “Celebrating Every Kind of Cook”, TTK Prestige reinforces its position as more than just a kitchen solutions provider. The campaign celebrates individuality in the kitchen and reaffirms the brand’s long-standing promise of trust, innovation, and relevance in Indian homes.