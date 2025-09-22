YES BANK, India’s sixth largest private sector bank, in association with the Satyam Roychowdhury Foundation and the Rotary Club of Calcutta Metropolitan East, today hosted the distribution ceremony of the 3rd edition of its flagship CSR initiative ‘Sobar Pujo, Durga Pujo’ at G.D. Birla Sabhaghar, Kolkata. The event was graced by Mr. Satyam Roychowdhury, Founder & Managing Director of Techno India Group, as Chief Guest, along with principals, teachers, students, NGOs, community leaders, Rotary members, and partner organizations.

This year, the campaign reached a significant milestone by distributing over 9,000 brand new clothes to underprivileged children, double the number from the previous edition, making it one of the Bank’s largest community-driven CSR programmes in Eastern India. Contributions poured in from customers, employees, schools, corporates, residential communities, and local organizations, reflecting the collective spirit of inclusivity.

Running from August 15 to September 8, 2025, across 38 YES BANK branches and 25 schools in West Bengal, the campaign was designed to link the joy of Durga Puja with the Bank’s CSR vision of inclusivity and community engagement. Durga Puja, one of West Bengal’s most celebrated festivals, is synonymous with devotion, togetherness, and cultural pride. A cherished tradition of the festival is wearing new clothes, and ‘Sobar Pujo, Durga Pujo’ ensured that children from economically weaker sections could also partake in this festive joy.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Nipun Kaushal, Chief Marketing Officer & Head CSR, YES BANK, said “Durga Puja has always been a celebration of togetherness, joy, and inclusivity. ‘Sobar Pujo, Durga Pujo’ beautifully embodies that spirit – a humble yet meaningful step to ensure that every child experiences the simple traditions of the festival, such as the joy of wearing new clothes. The overwhelming response this year, with contributions pouring in from across the community, reaffirms how deeply this initiative resonates with the cultural fabric of Bengal. On this festive occasion, YES BANK’s dedicated regional team in Bengal stands fully committed to serving our valued customers through our innovative financial products, digital solutions and branch network.”

The initiative is part of YES BANK’s larger community engagement and CSR strategy, which focuses on fostering inclusivity, supporting underprivileged sections of society, and building stronger community bonds through shared cultural celebrations.