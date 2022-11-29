Tuesday, November 29, 2022
0-0 Score-line in Both Matches

FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: Line-ups Out, Check Playing XI. Ecuador have a slight advantage this time by needing a win or a draw to be certain of going through. Senegal has to win to be sure of advancing. For the Netherlands a draw will suffice to advance and put the through to the Round of 16.

LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: 0-0 Score-line in Both Matches

LIVE Ecuador vs Senegal, Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup, Ecuador vs Senegal Live Streaming, Netherlands vs Qatar Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A matches. Ecuador have a slight advantage this time by needing a win or a draw to be certain of going through. Senegal has to win to be sure of advancing. On the other hand, The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup and an overwhelming favorite in its final Group A match against host Qatar. For the Oranje a draw will suffice to advance and put the team into contention again in a World Cup after failing to qualify four years ago. The Dutch could even get through with a loss if Ecuador beats Senegal in the other Group A match.

FIFA WORLD CUP SQUADS

Ecuador: Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez, Hernan Galindez, Piero Hincapie, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Xavier Arreaga, Felix Torres, Diego Palacios, William Pacho, Carlos Gruezo, Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento, Ayrton Preciado, Sebastian Mendez, Gonzalo Plata, Romario Ibarra, Djorkaeff Reasco, Kevin Rodriguez, Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia.

Senegal: Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Dieng, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Youssouf Sabaly, Fode Ballo-Toure, Pape Abdou Cisse, Ismail Jakobs, Formose Mendy, Moussa N’Diaye, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nampalys Mendy, Krepin Diatta, Pape Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Pathe Ciss, Moustapha Name, Loum Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia, Bamba Dieng, Famara Diedhiou, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye.

Netherlands: Justin Bijlow, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jeremie Frimpong, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Wout Weghorst.

Qatar: Saad Al-Sheeb, Meshaal Barsham, Yousef Hassan, Pedro Miguel, Musaab Khidir, Tarek Salman, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed, Jassem Gaber, Ali Asad, Assim Madabo, Mohammed Waad, Salem Al-Hajri, Moustafa Tarek, Karim Boudiaf, Abdelaziz Hatim, Ismail Mohamad, Naif Al-Hadhrami, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Hassan Al-Haydos, Khalid Muneer, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Mohamed Muntari.




  • 8:57 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: Goalll…!!!! It is Gapko..his second goal in the FIFA world Cup. Netherlands 1-0 Qatar.



  • 8:53 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: Corner for Qatar.



  • 8:51 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: Qatar’s lack of co-ordination can be seen in their attacking. No Wonder why they are the least rated team of this World Cup.



  • 8:44 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: Netherlands are quite comfortable in front of the hosts in every aspect of the game.



  • 8:42 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: Both Senegal and Ecuador are on Fire..!!!



  • 8:32 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: And here we go..!!! Live action begins..!!!



  • 8:28 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: All teams are out for the pre- match national anthem ceremony. Live action will begin in no time.



  • 8:12 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: All four teams are out on their respective grounds for Warm-up.



  • 8:05 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: These are the last two matches of the Group A.



  • 8:04 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A, Match Day 3: It is a do or die match for Ecuador and Senegal. The winner will go with Netherlands into the Semi Final and the looser will go home.







Published Date: November 29, 2022 7:55 PM IST



Updated Date: November 29, 2022 8:49 PM IST





