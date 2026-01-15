Home

Weather Warning: 0°C in Delhi? IMD issues yellow alert; cold wave grips Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, snowfall in hilly states — Check forecast

Delhi Weather

#WATCH | Delhi: A thick layer of fog engulfs the national capital. Visuals from Moti Bagh. pic.twitter.com/Db74gScuYO — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Cold wave conditions continue to intensify in Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for dense fog for today, forecasting that the minimum temperature is expected to dip as low as 3 degrees Celsius. Dense fog engulfed parts of North India, further reducing visibility during early hours. A severe cold wave is set to persist in North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Check the weather forecast here.A Yellow alert has been issued by the IMD for dense fog during the early hours of Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 20-22 degrees Celsius, while minimum is expected to fall to 3 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, the sky is likely to remain clear, with light mist expected during the night. From Friday, nighttime temperatures are expected to increase, ranging between 6–10°C. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 22°C to 25°C by January 20.