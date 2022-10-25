Tuesday, October 25, 2022
1-Crore Fine Slapped Against Firm For Delay in Resurafcing Project

New Delhi: A firm engaged for resurfacing a stretch of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been slapped with a penalty of Rs 1 crore. This comes after it missed multiple deadlines.  In 2019, the Noida authorities had engaged the firm for the road resurfacing work, which was to be completed in 2020 at a cost of ₹ 70 crore but is still underway, the officials said.Also Read – Portion of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway Caves in, Traffic Movement Resumed After Repair Work

The deadline for the project was then rescheduled to 2021 but the firm cited reasons like the COVID-19 outbreak for the delay in resurfacing, a senior Noida Authority official said. Also Read – Noida Man Charged Rs 3000 For Uber Ride From Delhi Airport To Home On A Sunny Day

“After the time extensions, the 16-km expressway stretch was scheduled to be resurfaced by mid-2022 however till this Sunday it was less than one-fourth completed,” the official said, wishing not to be named. Also Read – Noida Twin Towers Demolition in August: Residents of Over 1400 Flats to be Evacuated During Demolition

“Accordingly, a penalty of ₹ 1 crore has been imposed on the firm and a new deadline of November 30 set for the completion of the job,” the official said. Failure in completing the work under the new deadline will lead to appropriate action against the firm by the Noida Authority, according to the official.

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is a 25-km-long six-lane road stretch connecting the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar while over one lakh vehicles ply on it daily on an average, according to traffic police estimates.

With one of its borders linking Delhi, the other end connects with the Yamuna Expressway leading further into interiors of Uttar Pradesh.





