Home

News

India

1 Dead, Another Missing After Avalanches In Kashmir’s Ganderbal

Incessant snowfall in the region for the past few days has caused avalanches in Ganderbal region of Jammu Kashmir killing one person while another remains missing.

Avalanches in Ganderbal region of J&K kill 1 person and another is missing.

Jammu: One person died and another is feared missing after avalanches struck two mountainous areas in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Thursday amid incessant snowfall in the region for the past few days.

The identity of the deceased person is yet to be ascertained, the police said. Locals, however, claimed that the body was of a labourer working in the area.

Meanwhile, weather officials have predicted more snowfall and rainfall from Thursday evening in the area. The minimum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir is also dipping below the freezing point.



