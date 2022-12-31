1 Dead, Several Injured As Multiple Explosions Rock Kyiv On New Year Eve

Atleast 10 blasts were heard in Ukraine on Saturday.
Kyiv: At least one person died, while several others have been injured following strikes on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, reported news agency AFP on Saturday. About 10 blasts were heard in several regions in Ukraine.
This comes soom after Ukrainian officials warned of another large-scale missile attack by Moscow, reported Reuters. As air raid sirens sounded across the country, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said one of the blasts occurred in an area of residential buildings in the capital’s Solomyanskyi district, and that there were explosions in two other parts of the city.
Published Date: December 31, 2022 7:09 PM IST
Updated Date: December 31, 2022 7:23 PM IST
