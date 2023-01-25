1 Killed, 2 Injured as Shooting Stones Hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway; Vehicular Traffic Blocked
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Mehar and Panthiyal
Jammu: One person was killed while two others were injured when shooting stones hit their vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday. Official sources said that shooting stones hit two trucks in Ramsoo stretch of Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district.
“While one person lost his life in the incident, two others suffered injuries. The injured have been shifted to hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical, the sources said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was halted after shooting stones hit Mehar and Panthiyal area, said officials. “Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Mehar and Panthyal,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.
The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Notably, shooting stones triggered by rain in Ramban district have become a major hazard on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.
Topics
Published Date: January 25, 2023 8:52 AM IST
Updated Date: January 25, 2023 9:44 AM IST
