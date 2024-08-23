NationalPolitics

1 Killed, 5 Trapped As Roof Slab Of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow Tehsil

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 23, 2024
0 31 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • 1 Killed, 5 Trapped As Roof Slab Of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow Tehsil

A labourer was killed and five others were trapped when the roof slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district.



Updated: August 23, 2024 12:09 PM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By PTI

1 Killed, 5 Trapped As Roof Slab Of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow Tehsil
1 Killed, 5 Trapped As Roof Slab Of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow Tehsil (Representational Image)

Madhya Pradesh: A labourer was killed and five others were trapped when the roof slab of an under-construction building collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Choral village in Mhow tehsil, about 40 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday night when the labourers were sleeping under it, the police official said.

The accident came to light in the morning when other labourers turned up for work at the site, inspector Amit Kumar of Simrol police station told PTI.

He said that a body has been retrieved from the rubbles, adding that efforts are on to pull out the remaining five labourers trapped under the debris.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 23, 2024
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Class 12 Student Raped By School Bus Driver For Months, Blackmailed With Morphed Photos

August 23, 2024

After RDA And UDFA, FAIMA Calls Off Strike Following SC Directive

August 23, 2024

Doctors’ Associations Call Off Nationwide Strike After Supreme Court’s Appeal

August 22, 2024

Sarma Attacks Journalist’s Religious Identity, Links Him With ‘Muslim University’

August 22, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow