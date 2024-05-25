Home

1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Factory In Chattisgarh, Government Announces Financial Aid

The state government announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Representative Image Source: PTI

Raipur: In a shocking accident, one person was killed and six others were injured in a blast at an explosive manufacturing factory in Chattisgarh’s Bemetara district, enjoining the government to order a probe on Saturday. According to the officials, the explosion left a 40-foot-deep crater at the Special Blast Limited Prida, near Prida village in Berla development block.

As reported by the news agency PTI, six people injured in the blast were taken to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur for treatment, and one person was brought dead. Two of the injured people were later shifted to AIIMS Raipur due to their critical condition.

Government Announces Financial Assistance For The Victims

The state government announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, while being present at the site, said, “The kin of the deceased will receive financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, while Rs 50,000 each will be given to the injured, who will also be provided treatment by the government.”

He further added, “besides, the government will ensure that the factory pays compensation to the victims as well,”

Rescue Operation Underway

Deputy CM Arun Sao informed about the magisterial enquiry that has been ordered while being present at the site. “Action will be taken against those found guilty.” he said.

Arun Sao further informed about the rescue information ;launched by Sate Disaster Response team (SDRF)

“The SDRF team is engaged in clearing debris. Once the debris is removed, the situation will be clear. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is in constant touch with us and officials,” Sao told reporters. Ishwar Khare, in-charge of a 13-member SDRF team from neighbouring Durg district, said they were engaged in the rescue operation at the blast site.

“As per information, a two-storey building collapsed in the blast at the explosives manufacturing factory. Some people might have been trapped under the debris and a search is underway,” he said.

“The blast has left a 30-40 feet deep crater. Some body parts were found in the debris. After the entire debris is removed, details will be known,” he said.

