1 Killed In Shopian, Jaipur Couple Injured In Anantnag Ahead Of Polling

Kashmir Twin Attacks: Two firing incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of polling, in which a former sarpanch was killed and a couple from Rajasthan was injured on Saturday night. Terrorists shot at former sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh in the Hurpura village of Shopian district. He later succumbed to his injuries. In a separate incident, a couple from Rajasthan was also injured in Anantnag on Saturday night.






