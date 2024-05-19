1 Killed In Shopian, Jaipur Couple Injured In Anantnag Ahead Of Polling

Home

Kashmir Twin Attacks: Two firing incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of polling, in which a former sarpanch was killed and a couple from Rajasthan was injured on Saturday night. Terrorists shot at former sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh in the Hurpura village of Shopian district. He later succumbed to his injuries. In a separate incident, a couple from Rajasthan was also injured in Anantnag on Saturday night.

#WATCH | Anantnag, J&K: Terrorists fired upon and injured a lady Farha, resident of Jaipur and spouse of Tabrez at Yannar. Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. (Video source: Local) https://t.co/7UUq9YXR8Y pic.twitter.com/im1NZ2hSEm — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2024







