Sunday, December 11, 2022
HomeNational1 Killed, Several Injured as Bomb Explodes at Mall in Pakistan’s Baluchistan
National

1 Killed, Several Injured as Bomb Explodes at Mall in Pakistan’s Baluchistan

By admin
0
56


Baluchistan has been the centre of violence with many terror attacks against the citizens, security personnel as well as workers from other provinces this year.

Breaking: 5 Dead, Several Others Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai
Breaking: 5 Dead, Several Others Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

Quetta: A person was killed and seven others were injured in a bomb blast at a shopping mall in Pakistan’s restive Baluchistan province on Saturday, police said. A senior police official said the bomb disposal squad has found evidence that a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the terror attack in Awaran district.

The wounded include women and children. The condition of some people is critical, he said.

The official said one person has been killed in the incident, while the seven injured have been moved to the district headquarters hospital.

In a statement, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident and extended his condolence.

Baluchistan has been the centre of violence with many terror attacks against the citizens, security personnel as well as workers from other provinces this year.

In two operations carried out by security forces in Hoshab and Kohlu areas of the province last month, 19 suspected terrorists belonging to the outlawed insurgent group Baloch Republican Army were killed.

Topics




Published Date: December 11, 2022 9:23 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleFrance fans savor ‘brilliant’ World Cup win over England
Next articleSukhvinder Singh Sukhu To Take Oath As Chief Minister; Rahul Gandhi To Attend
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
56
Previous articleFrance fans savor ‘brilliant’ World Cup win over England
Next articleSukhvinder Singh Sukhu To Take Oath As Chief Minister; Rahul Gandhi To Attend
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677