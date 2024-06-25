Home

Delhi Shocker: 1-Year-Old Kidnapped, Sold to Woman for Rs 3 Lakh; 3 Arrested

Three people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the abduction and kidnapping of a one-year-old child in Delhi.

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a one-year-old child was allegedly kidnapped and sold to a woman near Tagore Garden Metro Station in the national capital, poli ice said on Monday. Acting promptly, cops arrested three people, including a woman. The accused persons were identified as Manish Kumar Gupta and Mohit Tiwari. The duo kidnapped the child and sold him to a woman, 40-year-old Shobha, for Rs 3 lakh in Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer, Rajouri Garden Police Station on June 13 received a call that two persons on a motorcycle abducted the child when his family was sleeping by a roadside near Tagore Garden Metro Station.

As detailed in the initial police report, Poonam – a woman making her living selling goods at traffic lights – reported a harrowing experience. She claimed that while she slept on a road divider on the night of June 13, her child was taken away by unknown bikers. This report sparked an intensive police investigation involving the sifting through of over 100 CCTV tapes from the surrounding locality. The police scrutinized around 300 motorcycles on these tapes before their attention was caught by a man named Manish Kumar Gupta. Acting on their gut instinct, the police traced and later arrested Gupta from his home in Narela, located in northwest Delhi.

“The accused revealed that he committed the crime with co-accused Mohit Tiwari,” the DCP said.

Tiwari, revealed that they had sold the child to one Shobha of Sitamarhi.

After her arrest, Shobha told police that she had purchased the one-year-old for Rs 3 lakh.

