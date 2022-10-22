10 Ayurvedic Principles to Follow For Guilt-Free Festive Season

People are worried about how to combine their overindulgent lifestyle with wanting to keep a healthy body and mind as we return to physically interacting during the holiday season. As Diwali is quickly approaching, there can be some second thoughts on breaking the healthy regime and lifestyle because of mouthwatering desserts and dishes that comes across. How about keeping things in balance and not jeopardizing your health and diet program? Yes! You can undoubtedly follow it by just adopting these Ayurvedic guidelines for healthy eating habits. This will correct your body’s imbalances and halt the onset of any diseases.Also Read – Dhanteras 2022: Things to Buy And NOT to Buy – Check List

Health tips as Per Ayurvedic Principles For a Guilt-free Diwali 2022:

Eat on time, 2 or 3 times a day: If you are not hungry, eat only a light meal. Keep a 4-6 hour gap between main meals: In between the main meals, if you feel hungry, you can have a few nuts, fruits or salads,and fruit/vegetable juices, only if you are hungry. This will ensure that your metabolism works efficiently and provides the correct nourishment to your body. Use fresh/organic turmeric powder and black pepper to spice up your cooking Incorporate rice porridge in your meal planning- Kanji from South India, or Khichdi, comfort food for most Indians made from rice and lentils. Drink 1 glass of lime juice mixed with room temperature water- Avoid cold water or ice cubes. You can sweeten it with organic jaggery or honey instead of sugar. Drink golden milk- Add a pinch of organic turmeric powder to warm (not hot) milk at bedtime which can be sweetened with organic honey. .Avoid cold, frozen, half cooked & deep-fried foods as much as possible Avoid food prepared with maida – refined or all-purpose flour: Avoid white bread, buns, rusk, parottas, bakery items, and other varieties of refined flour. Eat 1-2 Indian gooseberries (amla) every day: However, avoid eating raw food during infection in the body Drinking Ayurvedic herbal tea during the day Food, exercise, and sleep are the three pillars of health. So please make sure that you eat healthily and get enough exercise and health.

