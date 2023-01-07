10 Best Indian Foods to Lower Blood Sugar Levels Naturally News

Wondering what foods, you can gorge on to keep your DIABETES under control? Here’s the list

If you have diabetes, You know how difficult is it to manage your diet and your blood sugar levels. Certain food items can spike your blood sugar levels, while some can actually help in diabetes management. We’ve been able to determine what foods are better than others. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra revealed the top 10 foods that will help in controlling diabetes and lower blood sugar levels naturally.

Top 10 Foods to Keep Your Diabetes Under Control:

Whole grains: Whole grains such as oats, barley, and quinoa can help to maintain optimum blood sugar readings. Chia seeds: Chia seeds are high in fibre, low in digestible carbohydrates, and can lower your blood sugar levels by slowing down the rate at which food moves through your gut and gets absorbed. Fruits: Higher intake of specific fruits, particularly strawberries, grapes, and apples, is associated with a significantly lower risk of type 2 diabetes Vegetables: Vegetables are low in calories and high in fiber, making them an ideal food to help you manage your blood sugar. Healthy options include gourds, eggplant, pumpkin, tomatoes, green bean, carrots, colourful peppers, and greens such as spinach, broccoli & cauliflower. Garlic: Garlic helps lower blood sugar, inflammation, LDL cholesterol, and blood pressure in people with diabetes. Coriander seeds: Coriander seeds helps in regularizing glucose level in the blood by activating enzymes that are responsible for removing sugar from the blood. Paneer ka Phool: Paneer ke phool ka pani not only controls spiked-up glucose levels but also renal complications associated with it. Buckwheat tea: The soluble fibre in buckwheat, have been shown to help lower the rise in blood sugar after meals and efficiently aid in the management of diabetes. Bitter gourd petha juice: The strong antioxidants like lycopene with beta carotene help in cutting down the high blood sugar levels Apple Cider Vinegar: The fermented acetic acid helps to improve insulin sensitivity, lower fasting blood sugar levels, and reduce blood sugar response by as much as 20%



