10 Dead, Many Injured After Bus Carrying Pilgrims Collides With Truck On Nashik-Shirdi Highway

As per preliminary reports, the deceased included seven women, two small boys and a man. They were among the 45 passengers of the luxury bus that was on its way to Shirdi.

Nashik Shirdi Highway: As many as 10 people were killed and several others were injured after a bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collided with a truck near Pathare on Nashik-Shirdi Highway. As per preliminary reports, the deceased included seven women, two small boys and a man. They were among the 45 passengers of the luxury bus that was on its way to Shirdi.

A report in Times of India quoted Wavi police as saying that 17 others have suffered serious injuries and have been shifted to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and a private hospital in Sinnar. Chief minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased.

The government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the injured persons, a statement from his office said.

Shinde spoke to the Nashik divisional commissioner and asked him to shift the injured immediately to Nashik and Shirdi for treatment and also conduct an inquiry into the causes of the accident, it added.

Maharashtra | 10 people died and several others injured after a bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collided with a truck near Pathare on Nashik-Shirdi Highway: Nashik Police pic.twitter.com/Xel2Irb0vc — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

According to news agency PTI, the incident took place at 7 am near Pathare Shivar in Nashik’s Sinnar tehsil – around 180 km from Mumbai. The death toll may increase as the condition of some of the injured is critical, officials told PTI.



