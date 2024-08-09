10 Districts Put On High Alert As Water Level In Mahanadi River Rises Significantly

Home

10 Districts In Odisha Put On High Alert As Water Level In Mahanadi River Rises Significantly

Reports said that the floodwater has already entered some low-lying areas of Khurda and Cuttack districts.

Bhubaneswar: The collectors of 10 districts in Odisha have been alerted by Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu after the water level in Mahanadi River increased due to the discharge of water from Hirakud Dam. The alert was issued on Friday, 09 August 2024.

The districts that were put on alert were Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Puri, Khuda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara.

A senior official from the Special Relief Commissioner’s office reported that at 8 am on Friday, the Mahanadi at Mundali was carrying a flow of 5.78 lakh cusecs of water. The Special Relief Commissioner, Satyabrata Sahu, has directed the district collectors to pay special attention to residents in low-lying areas. In the meantime, an additional six sluice gates have been opened at the Hirakud Dam to discharge increased water levels following rainfall in the Mahanadi’s upper catchment areas.

Water is currently being discharged through 14 gates, with nine on the left spillway and five on the right spillway of the reservoir.

As of 6 am, the dam’s water level was recorded at 612.25 feet, compared to the full reservoir level of 630 feet.

Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty, the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, stated that despite the rising levels of some rivers, there is no imminent threat of flooding.

Meanwhile, reports said that the floodwater has already entered some low-lying areas of Khurda and Cuttack districts.

