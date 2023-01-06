National

10 Injured As A Gas Pipeline Exploded At Lucknow Hotel News

admin
30Views
Read Time:51 Second


10 people were seriously injured after a gas pipeline exploded at a hotel in Lucknow.

10 Injured As A Gas Pipeline Exploded At Lucknow Hotel
10 Injured As A Gas Pipeline Exploded At Lucknow Hotel

Lucknow: Ten people have been seriously injured in a gas pipe line explosion at a hotel in Lucknow. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Sources said that the explosion in Hotel Emperio Grand in the Krishna Nagar area was so strong that shards of glass were seen strewn on the road.

Fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.

Officials said that the cause of fire would be investigated.

Topics




Published Date: January 6, 2023 10:32 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories