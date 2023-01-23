Home

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: 10 Inspiring Quotes By Netaji On His Birth Anniversary

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2023: Today marks the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, one of the greatest Indian freedom fighters. The birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose is also celebrated as Parakram Diwas. Fondly known as Netaji, Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23 in 1897.

“Freedom is not given, It. Is taken” “Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken.” “It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom” “Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth” “One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” “Never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on Earth that can keep India in bondage. India will be free, that too, soon.” Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give, if you want to get. Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible. If I had no sense of humour, I would long ago have committed suicide. Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.



