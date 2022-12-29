10 Killed, Many Feared Trapped As Massive Fire Continue To Rage Cambodia’s Grand Diamond Casino
Shocking footage from the scene showed people plunging to the ground below as they jumped to escape the fire from the fifth floor.
Phnom Penh: As many as 10 people were killed and 30 sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand. A provisional Cambodian police report seen by AFP said the fire broke out at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet at 11:30 pm local time Wednesday.
Around 50 people are reported to be trapped inside the hotel as the fire continued to rage for several hours. Shocking footage from the scene showed people plunging to the ground below as they jumped to escape the fire from the fifth floor.
ที่นั่น..#ปอยเปต
23:10น. เหตุไฟไหม้
ในส่วนห้องครัวชั้นล่างของ Grand Diamond City Casino &Resort น่าจะไฟฟ้าลัดวงจร ลามถึงชั้นบน เกิดกลุ่มควันไฟชั้นบน นักพนันหนีตายกันอลหม่าน บางคนยังติดอยู่ชั้นบน สำลักควันกัน ขอความช่วยเหลืออยู่ ขอให้ปลอดภัยทุกๆคน #กัมพูชา#โหนกระแส pic.twitter.com/Cg76a96Zo1
— ตะละแม่บุษบง (@MY_1428_V2) December 28, 2022
A total of 53 people were stated to have been rescued at 8.30am local time (1.30am GMT) as the fire continued.
The Grand Diamond City is one of several casino-hotels located along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Published Date: December 29, 2022 9:08 AM IST
Updated Date: December 29, 2022 9:38 AM IST
