10 Lakh Diyas To Be Lit In Kashi On Kartik Purnima, Government Meeting On Delhi Air Pollution To Be Held Today

On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, the festival of Dev Deepawali will be celebrated with full gaiety in Kashi on Monday. On the evening of 7th November, more than 85 crescent shaped Ghats of Uttarvahini Ganga will be illuminated with the light of more than 10 lakh diyas. Today Delhi government will hold a meeting on pollution. Take a look at top 10 news of 7th November.

Top 10 News 7th November: On the occasion of Kartik Purnima, the festival of Dev Deepawali will be celebrated with full gaiety in Kashi on Monday. On the evening of 7th November, more than 85 crescent shaped Ghats of Uttarvahini Ganga will be illuminated with the light of more than 10 lakh diyas. The festival of Dev Deepawali, celebrated on the day of Kartik Purnima, will be celebrated this time on November 7 due to the lunar eclipse. All schools in Noida will open from November 9. This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Gautam Buddha Nagar DM. As soon as the air improves, the CAQM has decided to remove the fourth phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAPE) by meeting on Sunday. In view of this, the Environment Department of the Government of Delhi has called a joint meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday. There is a possibility that the restrictions imposed in the fourth phase can be relaxed in the meeting.

