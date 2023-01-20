10-Man Paris Saint-Germain Beat Riyadh Season Team 5-4

LIVE PSG vs Saudi All-Stars, Riyadh Cup 2023: GOAAAL!!! Anderson Talisca gets one back at the last moment! But it’s too late as 10-man Paris beat Riyadh Season Team By 5-4. FT: PSG 5-4 Saudi All-Stars (Messi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mbappe, Ekitike::Ronaldo-2, Jang, Talisca)