Sunday, December 11, 2022
HomeNational10-Month-Old Infant Dies As Mother Leaps Out Of Moving Vehicle To Escape...
National

10-Month-Old Infant Dies As Mother Leaps Out Of Moving Vehicle To Escape Molestation

By admin
0
37


Mumbai: In an unfortunate incident, a teenage mother jumped out of a moving vehicle along with her 10-month-old baby to allegedly escape from getting molested by a driver in Virar, Mumbai on Saturday.

At least 7 children dead, several feared injured after truck rams into a roadside settlement in Mehnar of Vaishali district
10-Month-Old Infant Dies As Mother Leaps Out Of Moving Vehicle In Mumbai To Escape Molestation

Mumbai: In an unfortunate incident, a teenage mother jumped out of a moving vehicle along with her 10-month-old baby to allegedly escape from getting molested by a driver in Virar, Mumbai on Saturday. The baby girl died on spot while the mother has suffered critical head injuries.

Reportedly, the driver has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and molestation. According to the driver,  the baby fell out of the mother’s hand as she was leaning out and then in panic she also jumped out in panic.

Sonakshi Wakde, was rushed to the nearby hospital in Nalaspore where she alleged that the driver, 30-year-old Vijay Kushwaha tried to molest her.

But according to police, Sonaskhi has been changing her statements about the incident too. Earlier she said that she leaped out of the van to save her self but later said that her baby slipped from her hands and she jumped out in panic too.

Sonaskshi was enroute to her parents house in Wada, Palghar when the incident happended.

Police re now trying to  cooroborate the statements and will take a look at the cctv footage. MEnawhiel the body of theonfant has been sent for autopsy.

Topics




Published Date: December 11, 2022 11:42 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleCan You Find The Pig Hidden Among These Chickens Within 5 Seconds?
Next articleUAAP: Eka Soriano gives UST another women’s basketball MVP award
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
37
Previous articleCan You Find The Pig Hidden Among These Chickens Within 5 Seconds?
Next articleUAAP: Eka Soriano gives UST another women’s basketball MVP award
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677