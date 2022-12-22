Merry Christmas 2022: We have listed 10 best Christmas songs / carols of all time.

Merry Christmas 2022: Christmas is almost here, finally! Christmas and the New Year is the happiest time of the year when you enjoy winters, snow and holidays. Christmas is celebrated with much pomp and fervor throughout the world on December 25. If you are decorating the Christmas tree, or throwing a big party, or just staying in a comforter binge-watching Netflix, a festive soundtrack with the best Christmas songs is surely a mood setter.

Here, we are listing the 10 best Christmas songs of all time. These carols will lift your Christmas spirit.

The Ultimate Playlist of Christmas Carols:

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (1943)

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

The Christmas Song (1946)

Frosty the Snowman (1947)

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

Wham! – Last Christmas

Blue Christmas (1957)

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (1958)

Jingle Bells (1960)

Christmas, Baby Please Come Home (1963)

Christmas is annually celebrated on December 25 commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. The day celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and hence the name.

While Christmas is observed majorly by Christians around the world, over the years it is celebrated by people of different beliefs and traditions. Christmas has now become an integral part of the holiday season with Christmas Eve becoming a major celebration.

With these Christmas carols, we believe you will definitely be able to make the most of your Christmas celebration.



