10 Richest Candidates In Phase 5 Lok Sabha Polls; Party, Net Worth, Other Details Inside

A total of 695 candidates are contesting in the fifth phase.
Richest Candidates In Phase 5: Voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 will be held on Monday, May 20 across 49 constituencies in 8 states and Union Territories.
Here We Share With You The List Of Top 10 Richest Candidates In Phase 5
1. Name: Anurag Sharma
Party: BJP
Net Worth: Rs 212 crore
Constituency: Jhansi
2. Name: Nilesh Bhagwan Sambare
Party: Independent
Net Worth: Rs 116 crore
Constituency: Bhiwandi
3. Name: Piyush Goyal
Party: BJP
Net Worth: Rs 110 crore
Constituency: Mumbai North
4. Name: Suresh Gopinath Mhatre
Party: NCP
Net Worth: Rs 107 crore
Constituency: Bhiwandi
5. Name: Krishna Nand Tripathi
Party: Congress
Net Worth: Rs 70 crore
Constituency: Chatra
6. Name: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo
Party: BJP
Net Worth: Rs 67 crore
Constituency: Bolangir
7. Name: Ravindra Dattaram Waikar
Party: Shiv Sena
Net Worth: Rs 54 crore
Constituency: Mumbai North-West
8. Name: Kapil Moreshwar Patil
Party: BJP
Net Worth: Rs 49 crore
Constituency: Bhiwandi
9. Name: Karan Bhushan Singh
Party: BJP
Net Worth: Rs 49 crore
Constituency: Kaiserganj
10. Name: Sanjay Mafatlal Morakhia
Party: Independent
Net Worth: Rs 48 crore
Constituency: Mumbai north
Of the 49 constituencies going to polls in phase 5, 14 are in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, seven in West Bengal, five each in Bihar and Odisha, three in Jharkhand, and one each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Bihar: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, and Hajipur (5 out of 40).
Jharkhand: Chatra, Kodarma, and Hazaribagh (3 out of 15).
Maharashtra: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South (13 out of 48).
Odisha: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Aska (5 out of 21).
Uttar Pradesh: Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda (14 out of 80).
West Bengal: Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, and Arambag (7 out of 42).
Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla (1 out of 5).
Ladakh: Ladakh.
