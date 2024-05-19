Home

News

10 Richest Candidates In Phase 5 Lok Sabha Polls; Party, Net Worth, Other Details Inside

A total of 695 candidates are contesting in the fifth phase.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Richest Candidates In Phase 5: Voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 will be held on Monday, May 20 across 49 constituencies in 8 states and Union Territories.

A total of 695 candidates are contesting in the fifth phase.

Here We Share With You The List Of Top 10 Richest Candidates In Phase 5

1. Name: Anurag Sharma

Party: BJP

Net Worth: Rs 212 crore

Constituency: Jhansi

2. Name: Nilesh Bhagwan Sambare

Party: Independent

Net Worth: Rs 116 crore

Constituency: Bhiwandi

3. Name: Piyush Goyal

Party: BJP

Net Worth: Rs 110 crore

Constituency: Mumbai North

4. Name: Suresh Gopinath Mhatre

Party: NCP

Net Worth: Rs 107 crore

Constituency: Bhiwandi

5. Name: Krishna Nand Tripathi

Party: Congress

Net Worth: Rs 70 crore

Constituency: Chatra

6. Name: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo

Party: BJP

Net Worth: Rs 67 crore

Constituency: Bolangir

7. Name: Ravindra Dattaram Waikar

Party: Shiv Sena

Net Worth: Rs 54 crore

Constituency: Mumbai North-West

8. Name: Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Party: BJP

Net Worth: Rs 49 crore

Constituency: Bhiwandi

9. Name: Karan Bhushan Singh

Party: BJP

Net Worth: Rs 49 crore

Constituency: Kaiserganj

10. Name: Sanjay Mafatlal Morakhia

Party: Independent

Net Worth: Rs 48 crore

Constituency: Mumbai north

Of the 49 constituencies going to polls in phase 5, 14 are in Uttar Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, seven in West Bengal, five each in Bihar and Odisha, three in Jharkhand, and one each in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Bihar: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, and Hajipur (5 out of 40).

Jharkhand: Chatra, Kodarma, and Hazaribagh (3 out of 15).

Maharashtra: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South (13 out of 48).

Odisha: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Aska (5 out of 21).

Uttar Pradesh: Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda (14 out of 80).

West Bengal: Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, and Arambag (7 out of 42).

Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla (1 out of 5).

Ladakh: Ladakh.







