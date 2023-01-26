10 Solid Box Office Records Set by Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan on Day 1, 3rd is Fantastic

Home

10 Solid Box Office Records Set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan on Day 1, 3rd is Fantastic

Pathaan Box Office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s movie has set the cash registers ringing at the ticket window. Here’s the list of 10 records that the film has made on its first day alone.

10 Solid Box Office Records Set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan on Day 1, 3rd is Fantastic (Photo: India.com)

Pathaan Box Office Records: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has created havoc at Box Office on its first day alone. The film has made a thunderous business on its opening day, thrashing the existing records and creating new ones at the ticket window. The YRF actioner has made 10 important records for the actors, the director, the production house, and the entire film industry – and that comes from just the first-day collection of the film. Pathaan has earned a total of Rs 55 crore nett from the Hindi market and around Rs 2 crore from the other languages with an opening day total of Rs 57 crore. This adds up to the worldwide numbers which have already crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore.

Pathaan has emerged as the biggest non-holiday opener for a Hindi language film and has registered other records after its Wednesday collection at the Box Office. The film is now on its way to becoming the fastest Hindi film to reach the Rs 100 crore benchmark. The Siddharth Anand directorial is all set to collect over Rs 110 crore nett after its second day. The holiday – 26th January – is going to add a huge moolah to the overall two-day numbers and one can only expect a storming total. Meanwhile, check this list of 10 Box Office records made by Pathaan at the Box Office on its first day.

PATHAAN BOX OFFICE RECORDS AFTER OPENING DAY

Pathaan is the widest Hindi release of all time in India Pathaan records the highest-grossing opening day for a Hindi film Pathaan is the highest-grossing non-holiday opener in India It is the third YRF film to cross Rs 50 crore nett on the first day itself, after War (Rs 53.35 crore), and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore) Pathaan is the third film from YRF’s spy universe to have set an opening day record. The others were Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and War (2019) Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest opener at the Box Office Pathaan is Deepika Padukone’s biggest opener at the Box Office Pathaan is John Abraham’s biggest opener at the Box Office Pathaan is director Siddharth Anand’s biggest opener at the Box Office after War Pathaan is YRF’s biggest opener at the Box Office after War

Pathaan has once again proved Shah Rukh Khan‘s stature as one of the reigning superstars in the history of Indian cinema. The love for him and his screen presence is visible with the terrific Box Office figures. The film is set to create more jaw-dropping records at the ticket window. Watch this space to know about it all – Pathaan, and its king-size Box Office collection!



