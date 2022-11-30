Wednesday, November 30, 2022
10 Students Killed, Several Others Injured As Massive Blast Hits Religious School In Northern Afghanistan

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said several others were wounded in the blast at the madrassa in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province.

10 Students Killed As Massive Explosion Hits Religious School In Northern Afghanistan

Kabul: At least 10 students killed and several others were injured on Wednesday after a massive bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan. Giving details to news agency AP, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said several others were wounded in the blast at the madrassa in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province.

However, no immediate claim of responsibility has been made so far. But the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State group has been waging a campaign of violence that escalated since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

The IS has carried out bombings targeting in particular Afghanistan’s Shiite Muslim minority but has also targeted Sunni mosques and madrassas, especially ones connected to the Taliban. The Taliban and the Islamic State group both adhere to a hard-line ideology but are bitter rivals.




Published Date: November 30, 2022 6:11 PM IST



Updated Date: November 30, 2022 6:44 PM IST





