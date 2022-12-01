10 Things to Know About RBI’s Virtual Currency

The RBI said users will be able to transact with the digital rupee through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks and stored on mobile phones/devices.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday officially launched first digital token called the digital Rupee and said the digital Rupee will be available for purchase and trade starting from December 1 through select banks in select cities. Earlier this week, the central bank announced that the digital currency will begin with four banks – State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in four cities across the country. The RBI had also said that the testing would begin in four cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar and later extend to Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla. RBI will include more banks and locations in the coming weeks.

10 things to know about RBI’s digital currency

Even as the full details of the functioning of the digital Rupee remain unclear at the moment, RBI explains that the e-Rupee will be available in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender.

The RBI said the digital rupee could be used for Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M) transactions and the payments to merchants can be made using QR codes displayed at merchant locations.

The RBI said the e-Rupee would offer features of physical cash like trust, safety and settlement finality. Moreover, its value will remain the same and not be volatile as a cryptocurrency.

The first phase of retail digital rupee will begin with four banks — State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in four cities across the country.

The RBI said the new currency would be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender and would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued.

The digital rupee would be distributed through intermediaries (banks).

The RBI said users will be able to transact with the digital rupee through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks and stored on mobile phones/devices.

As in the case of cash, it will not earn any interest and can be converted to other forms of money, like deposits with banks.

The RBI said the pilot will test the robustness of the entire process of digital rupee creation, distribution and retail usage in real time.

The RBI further said the pilot would cover select locations in closed user group (CUG) comprising participating customers and merchants.



