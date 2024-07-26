10-year-old Student from Hyderabad Authors Fiction Book

Daivik, a 5th grade student, studying at Manthan School in Hyderabad has authored his first book ‘Mystery Of The Missing Jewels‘ just at the age of 10.

Daivik with his book at Manthan School

The book has been listed in BriBooks and is about a kingdom known for its art of making jewels and how the prince unfolds the mystery of the missing jewels looted by thieves. The piece of fiction since its release, has been praised by numerous book enthusiasts while the young author has recently received the Platinum Author Certificate from BriBooks after the book gained popularity among readers in a very short time.

“I have always loved reading books and have a special interest in fictions. My mother is the one who noticed the stint in me and gave me the idea of writing the book. The plot of the story has been built from my imaginations and is inspired from several fictions that I have read in the past,” says Daivik.

Daivik was always fascinated by the mythical creatures like dragons, and he has developed a keen interest in reading fictions. He says his favourite authors are Tracey West and Thea Stilton.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

“I have noticed the interest of fictions in Daivik since his very early childhood. Daivik also likes writing stories, which sparked the thought of encouraging him to write a book. I am happy that the book has received so much of love and appreciation. I am also thankful to Manthan school for actively supporting and encouraging Daivik for his endeavours,” says Sowjanya mother of Daivik.

Other than reading and writing books, Daivik is an avid Badminton player and has won many prizes in the sport. Daivik also excels in academics and has received various accolades in the field of maths and other subjects.

“As a school, we are very proud of Daivik. He is an outstanding student and has always displayed a sense of dedication and focus on whatever he does. Manthan School, with its innovative and out of the box education system has always strived to bring out the best in a student and Daivik is a prime example of that,” says Mr. Surjeet Singh, Principal, Manthan School.

To know more about Manthan School, visit: www.manthanschool.org/