11 Delhi Policemen Suspended In Kanjhawala Case After MHA’s Order

Centre has directed Delhi police to suspend 11 policemen who were on duty on the night the incident occurred.

New Delhi: Around 11 delhi police personnel who were on duty in PCR vans and at pickets in Rohini district at the time of the horrific Sultanpuri-Kanjhawala hit-and-drag incident, were suspended on Friday.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday directed the Delhi Police to suspend all the personnel posted at three PCR vans and two pickets on the night when a 20-year-old woman was killed in the national capital after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged by the vehicle for 10-12 kilometres.

“As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on the route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident,” the police officer said.

Officials said the MHA also directed the city police to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets for their alleged dereliction of duties.

The action came following a report submitted by an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh. The MHA, after receiving the detailed report, has asked the Delhi Police to invoke Section 302 of the IPC against the accused persons.

The police had arrested Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh Bhardwaj, who was arrested four days later. Accused Ankush had surrendered on Friday and was released on bail the next day. The remaining six accused were remanded in 14 days of judicial custody on January 9.

The MHA has also asked the Delhi Police to review the merger of PCR vans with districts. Currently, PCR vans are merged with the district police. The Delhi Police has been asked to again make PCR vans a separate unit.

The ministry has asked to make arrangements in areas which are not properly lit and there is less presence of pickets or officers. It has also asked to expedite the investigation and trial against the accused in the incident.



