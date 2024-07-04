Home

Himachal Pradesh Travel Advisory: 115 Roads Closed, IMD Issues Orange Alert As Very Heavy Rains Forecasted

In Shimla, several trees were uprooted and debris from drains has littered the roads.

Shimla: 115 roads have been closed to vehicular traffic and an orange alert has been issued by the Shimla meteorological office as heavy rains caused major disruption across Himachal Pradesh.

The weather office in Shimla has issued an orange alert effective until Friday, cautioning against heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated regions.

A total of 115 roads have been closed, including 107 in Mandi, four in Chamba, three in Solan, and one in Kangra district, while 212 transformers are out of service across the state, as reported by the state emergency operation center. Additionally, a section of the Chandigarh-Manali four-lane road between Mandi and Pandoh has developed cracks and begun to sink, leading to the restriction of the road to one-way traffic since Wednesday.

“Locals say a retaining wall was constructed by spending lakhs of rupees but it has started sinking and has gone down by about two feet and questions are being raised on the quality of construction. The tarring work is going at the spot at war footing,” said Project Manager Raj Shekar.

The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains expected over the weekend.

The yellow alert cautions, “Damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, disruption in traffic and waterlogging in low-lying areas.”

Shimla, which has received 84 mm of rainfall since Wednesday evening, saw several trees uprooted and roads littered with debris from drains. Across the state, Sundernagar experienced the heaviest rainfall at 111 mm, closely followed by Palampur with 109.4 mm.

Other regions also reported significant rainfall: Shimla at 84 mm, Gohar at 80 mm, Solan at 79.8 mm, Mashobra at 78.5 mm, Jogindernagar at 75 mm, Baijnath at 70 mm, Mandi at 55.2 mm, and Kangra at 44.2 mm. The coldest nighttime temperature was recorded in Narkanda, Shimla district, at 13.4 degrees Celsius, while the highest daytime temperature was noted in Bhuntar, Kullu, at 35.6 degrees Celsius.











