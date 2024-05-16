12 Dead, 4 Districts On High Alert – What We Know So Far

Home

Kerala Hepatitis-A Outbreak: At least 4 districts in Kerala are witnessing a massive surge in Hepatitis-A cases and at least 12 people have died due to the illness so far in the state. After taking stock of the situation, Kerala Health Minister Veena George directed officials to strengthen the grassroots action plan to deal with the rising cases of Hepatitis-A in the state.

Kerala Hepatitis-A Outbreak: Four Districts on High Alert

In the recent past, Kerala witnessed a sharp increase in the Hepatitis-A cases, especially in Malappuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thrissur districts. These four districts are on high alert after the outbreak.

For the past few days, several cases of Hepatitis-A have been reported in Kerala’s Malappuram district. And over 4,000 Hepatitis A cases have been documented in the district, with 12 fatalities occurring in the past five months, including two recent deaths.

What is Hepatitis-A?

Hepatitis-A is caused by the inflammation of the liver and it is mainly due to many reasons including viral infection and excessive consumption of alcohol. The disease caused by the virus is called viral hepatitis. There are three main types of viral hepatitis categorized as A, B, and C.

How Hepatitis-A Spreads?

Doctors suggest that Hepatitis-A generally spreads through contaminated water and food. Personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness are needed to prevent such deceases.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, a prominent gastroenterologist and former president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), told onmanorama.com that there is the possibility of the Hepatitis A disease getting transmitted to others if its virus enters one’s body.

The State government said the Chaliyar and Pothukallu areas in Malappuram have reported Hepatitis deaths and the action plan has been formulated by assessing the prevention and awareness activities.

As preventive measures, the state government said the drinking water sources in affected areas have been instructed to be chlorinated. All hotels and restaurants have also been instructed to serve only boiled water.

Hepatitis-A in Kerala: What Are Symptoms

The prime symptoms of Hepatitis-A include fatigue, fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, itching, and jaundice (yellowing of the whites of the eyes, urine, skin, and nails).

Doctors suggest that the preventive measures include drinking of boiled water, avoiding open defecation, and washing hands before eating, among others.







