Video: 12 Dead, Several Injured After Barrage Of Russian Missiles Attack Ukraine; Emergency Blackouts In Several Cities

Air raid sirens were sounded, emergency blackouts are in place as new Russian missile attack killed at least 12 people, leaving several injured

Video: 12 Dead, Several Injured After Barrage Of Russian Missiles Attack Ukraine; Emergency Blackouts In Several Cities (AP Photo)

Ukraine-Russia War Latest Update: At least 12 people were killed after Russian missiles bombed a nine-storeyed apartment building. Air aid sirens were sounded in the city of Dnipro. The new barrage of missile hit major energy infrastructures as well, according to Reuters report.

News agency tweeted video pertaining to he destruction caused by Russian missile on Saturday.

#WATCH | Russia unleashed major attacks on Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure and killing at least 12 people in a missile strike on a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro, reports Reuters (Video Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/SN9vhvgiXb — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

Emergency blackouts were applied in “most regions” of Ukraine due to the fresh barrage of attacks, energy minister German Galushchenko said Saturday, according to report by AFP. Attacks were also reported in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. Zelensky said Ukraine had managed to shoot down 20 of the more than 30 Russian missiles fired. “Unfortunately, energy infrastructure facilities have been also hit,” he added, with the Kharkiv and Kyiv regions suffering the most.

‘ World Must Stop This Evil…’

Taking to Twitter, Ukraine President said, “The world must stop evil. Debris clearance in Dnipro continues…”

Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by 🇷🇺 terror! The world must stop evil. Debris clearance in Dnipro continues. All services are working. We’re fighting for every person, every life. We’ll find everyone involved in terror. Everyone will bear responsibility. Utmost. pic.twitter.com/zG4rIF8nzC — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 14, 2023

Infrastructure facilities were also hit in the western Lviv region and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, in the Odesa region on the Black Sea and in northeastern Kharkiv. Kyiv, the capital, was also targeted.

Sunak made the pledge to provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems after speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, the British leader’s Downing Street office said in a statement.

It didn’t say when the tanks would be delivered or how many. British media have reported that four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will be sent to Eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly after, without citing sources.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said two Russian missiles hit an infrastructure object again on Saturday afternoon, following a similar attack in the morning, In the city of Kharkiv, the subway suspended operations amid the attacks, according to its Telegram channel.

Another infrastructure facility was hit in the western Lviv region, according to Gov. Maksym Kozytskyi.

Air defense systems were activated in other regions of Ukraine, as well, and as another round of air raid sirens sounded across the country in the afternoon, regional officials urged local residents to seek shelter.

Ukraine has for months sought to be supplied with heavier tanks, including the U.S. Abrams and the German Leopard 2 tanks, but Western leaders have been treading carefully.

(With agency inputs)



