Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Protests LIVE: 12-Hour West Bengal Bandh, Mamata Banerjee To Lead Protest Rally

In a show of support to the ongoing protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the IMA has announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on Saturday (August 17).

The horrific incident at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9, where a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty, has sparked outrage and sorrow across the nation. The medical fraternity, in particular, has been vocal in their protests against the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. Today, the City of Joy is bracing for political upheaval as the BJP’s women’s wing plans a candlelight rally on August 16, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the heinous crime and the subsequent vandalism at the medical college. Simultaneously, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on the same day to condemn the mob violence at RG Kar Medical College and demand justice for the victim.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in response to the public outcry, is set to lead a protest on August 17, advocating for capital punishment for the perpetrators of this brutal act. She has also urged the Central Bureau of Investigation, now handling the case, to expedite the investigation and deliver justice swiftly. The demand for justice for the Kolkata trainee doctor has united people from all walks of life, emphasizing the need for stringent action against such atrocities. As the nation mourns the loss of a promising young doctor, the call for accountability and swift justice grows louder, echoing the sentiments of a grieving populace.











