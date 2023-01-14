Home

Cuttack’s Makar Mela Stampede: 12 Including Woman, Children Injured; Casualties Feared

A huge sea of people had gathered at the Singhanath temple to celebrate Makar Sankranti.

More than 12 persons, including children critically injured due to stampede on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-bridge during Makara Mela

Makar Mela Stampede In Cuttack: At least 12 people have been critically injured on Saturday in a stampede on the Badamba-Gopinathpur T-bridge in Odisha’s Cuttack. Those injured include four women and three children. As the number of visitors in the Makar Mela swelled, there was a stampede-like situation on the bridge.

A huge sea of people had gathered at the Singhanath temple to celebrate Makar Sankranti. It led to a heavy rush on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T Bridge that connects to the temple located in river Mahanadi in absence of boat facilities.



