12 Including Woman, Children Injured; Casualties Feared

A huge sea of people had gathered at the Singhanath temple to celebrate Makar Sankranti.

Makar Mela Stampede In Cuttack: At least 12 people have been critically injured on Saturday in a stampede on the Badamba-Gopinathpur T-bridge in Odisha’s Cuttack. Those injured include four women and three children. As the number of visitors in the Makar Mela swelled, there was a stampede-like situation on the bridge.

A huge sea of people had gathered at the Singhanath temple to celebrate Makar Sankranti. It led to a heavy rush on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T Bridge that connects to the temple located in river Mahanadi in absence of boat facilities.




Published Date: January 14, 2023 6:42 PM IST



Updated Date: January 14, 2023 6:51 PM IST





