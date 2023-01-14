12 Including Woman, Children Injured; Casualties Feared

A huge sea of people had gathered at the Singhanath temple to celebrate Makar Sankranti.
Makar Mela Stampede In Cuttack: At least 12 people have been critically injured on Saturday in a stampede on the Badamba-Gopinathpur T-bridge in Odisha’s Cuttack. Those injured include four women and three children. As the number of visitors in the Makar Mela swelled, there was a stampede-like situation on the bridge.
A huge sea of people had gathered at the Singhanath temple to celebrate Makar Sankranti. It led to a heavy rush on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T Bridge that connects to the temple located in river Mahanadi in absence of boat facilities.
Published Date: January 14, 2023 6:42 PM IST
Updated Date: January 14, 2023 6:51 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
NIFT 2023 Admit Card Soon at niftadmissions.in; Check Exam Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket
[ad_1] Home EducationNIFT 2023 Admit Card Soon at niftadmissions.in; Check Exam Date, Steps to Download Hall Ticket NIFT 2023 Admit...
Kantara Actress Sapthami Gowda to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Vivek Agnihotri
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentKantara Actress Sapthami Gowda to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ Actress Sapthami Gowda...
Body Chopped Into 3 Pieces Recovered In North Delhi After 2 Arrested Over Terror Links
[ad_1] Home News DelhiBody Chopped Into 3 Pieces Recovered In North Delhi After 2 Arrested Over Terror Links During investigation,...
Sarfaraz Khan Reacts After Not Getting Selected In Indian Squad Against Australia
[ad_1] Home SportsSarfaraz Khan Reacts After Not Getting Selected In Indian Squad Against Australia India's best T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav,...
India Will Be Hard To Handle Ian Chappell Ahead of Australia Test
[ad_1] Home Sports‘India Will Be Hard To Handle’ Ian Chappell Ahead of Australia Test After the first Test in Nagpur...
Pet Dog Helps Woman Recover From Surgery, Internet Calls Biggest Stress Busters
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: Pet Dog Helps Woman Recover From Surgery, Internet Calls ‘Biggest Stress Busters’ Viral Video: Some friendships...
Average Rating