12 Injured As Turbulence hits Qatar Airways’ Doha-Dublin Flight

This is the second incident within a week after a turbulence hit Singapore Airlines flight, claiming one life and several suffered injuries.

Out of the twelve injured, eight were hospitalised

New Delhi: At least 12 individuals were injured, including six crew members, when a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Dublin encountered turbulence on Sunday. Eight of those injured were hospitalized, while four others sustained minor injuries.

“The injuries occurred during a bout of turbulence, however, the plane landed safely and as per the scheduled time,” the Dublin airport authorities said.

According to the airport, the Qatar Airways flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner landed safely at 1 PM Dublin time (1200 GMT) on Sunday.

“Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew (12 total) on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” Dublin Airport said in a statement.

Flight Operation at Dublin Airport will remain unaffected and continue as per the schedule.

1 Dead, Several Injured After Singapore Airlines Flight Hit By Turbulence

Earlier this week, in a similar incident one person lost his life and several sustained injuries when a London-Singapore flight was hit by severe turbulence on Tuesday. The Singapore Airlines said that the plane was diverted to Bangkok where emergency crews rushed to help injured passengers amid stormy weather.

The Boeing 777-300ER, with a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members on board, landed in Bangkok at 3:45 pm (0845 GMT), the airline said in a Facebook post.







