12 Trains Running Late, Several Rescheduled as Dense Fog Engulfs Northern States. Check Full List Here

Due to dense supergiant fog in the national capital region (Delhi-NCR), several trains on Thursday have either been rescheduled or they are running late.

Gurugram: A train runs on its track amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter day, in Gurugram, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_02_2023_000116B)

New Delhi: Several trains on Thursday have either been rescheduled or they are running late as thick fog engulfed north Indian states, reducing visibility completely. As per a notice issued by Northern Railway’s CPRO, around 12 trains are running late today and 2 have been rescheduled so far. Darbhanga-New Delhi Special, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express are among some of the trains that are running late by over two hours due to the foggy weather.

RESCHEDULED TRAINS ON JAN 5

22454 – Meerut city- Lucknow – Scheduled Time (06:40 am) has been rescheduled for 10:40 am 12038 – Delhi – Kotdwar Express – Scheduled Time (07:00 am) has been rescheduled for 8:50 am

LIST OF TRAINS RUNNING LATE ON JAN 5

02569- Darbhanga-New Delhi Special – Late by 2:30 hrs 12801- Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express- Late by 2 hrs 12397- Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express – Late by 2 hrs 11057- Mumbai- Amritsar Dadar Express – Late by 2 hrs 15658- Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra – Late by 3 hrs 14205- Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Jn Express – Late by 1:30 hrs 12409 – Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express – Late by 6 hrs 12721- Hyderabad-Nizamuddin Express – Late by 1:45 hrs 22181-Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express – Late by 1:30 hrs 12919- Ambedkar Nagar-Katra Express – Late by 1:30 hrs 12719 – Vishakhapatnam- New Delhi -Late by 1:45 hrs 12615 – Chennai – New Delhi Express – Late by 1:45 hrs

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest update that dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 4-5 days. Cold wave conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity thereafter.



