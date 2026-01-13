PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “Ancient civilizations used to drink structured water because it would trickle down brick pathways and down hills. By the time they would drink it, the water would be structured. I wanted to create a laser that would enable you to structure your water and transform it into the 4th phase,” said an inventor, from Shippensburg, Pa., “so I invented the STRUCTURED WATER HAND LASER. With my invention, you can structure water like the ancient civilizations, but in a much easier and timesaving manner.” The invention provides a laser device designed to structure water. It could also be used to add electrolytes. As a result, it increases convenience, and it offers enhanced hydration. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for restaurants. The STRUCTURED WATER HAND LASER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit www.goldenlotusbiosolutions.com. Or contact Melody Stouder at 717-404-3850 or email [email protected]. SOURCE InventHelp
