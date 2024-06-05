Home

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: 13 BJP Victors Win By Over 3 Lakh Votes; Amit Shah, Paatil Breach 7 Lakh Margin

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Sitting BJP MPs Amit Shah and CR Paatil retained their respective seats in Gandhinagar and Navsari constituencies, defeating their opponents by a gargantuan margin of over 7 lakh votes.

BJP leader Amit Shah during a public meeting. (File Photo: ANI)

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: As many as 13 BJP candidates won the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat by a margin of more than 3 lakh votes, while two sitting MPs– former Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party’s state unit chief, C R Paatil– crushed their nearest rivals by over 7 lakh votes.

The BJP bagged barely missed a hat-trick of clean sweeps in Gujarat, bagging 25 out of the 26 parliamentary seats in the state, while the Congress managed to wrest the Banaskantha seat from the ruling party in Lok Sabha Election 2024.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP had won all 26 constituencies in Gujarat with 15 of its candidates winning by a margin of 3 lakh plus votes but none had breached the 7 lakh mark.

The constituencies where BJP’s victory margin crossed 3 lakh votes are Ahmedabad East, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Chhota Udaipur, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Vadodara, Kheda, Mahesana, Navsari, Panchmahal and Porbandar.

Amit Shah and C R Paatil are the only two candidates from Gujarat whose victory margin is 7 lakh plus votes.

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil recorded the largest victory margin in the state, retaining his Navsari Lok Sabha seat by defeating his nearest rival, Congress candidate Naishadh Desai.

Notably, Paatil smashed his own previous record when he secured the second-highest victory margin in 2019 polls, winning by 6.89 lakh votes.

Amit Shah clocked a victory margin of 7.44 lakh votes from Gandhinagar constituency.

BJP’s Hemang Joshi and Rajpalsinh Jadav are the only two candidates who won by a margin of 5 lakh plus votes. Joshi and Jadav won by a margin of 5.82 lakh and 5.09 lakh votes, respectively, from Vadodara and Panchmahal constituencies.

The winning margin of nine other BJP candidates remained in the range of 3 lakh to 5 lakh.

