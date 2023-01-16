Home

13 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Today Due To Poor Visibility Amid Dense Fog. Check Full List Here

Around 13 Delhi-bound trains on Monday were delayed due to poor visibility as dense fog engulfed the capital city.

Cold wave to severe cold wave are very likely to hold their sway over parts of North India including the national capital till Wednesday, the IMD said.

New Delhi: Around 13 Delhi-bound trains on Monday were delayed due to poor visibility as dense fog engulfed the capital city with severe coldwave making a comeback. “13 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog,” the Indian Railways said in an announcement. Cold wave to severe cold wave are very likely to hold their sway over parts of North India including the national capital till Wednesday, the weather department said on Sunday.

List Of Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Today

13 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/9CKmIaWsGP — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

As per the India Meteorological Department, the mercury will continue to settle at 3 degrees Celcius on Monday and Tuesday in Delhi-NCR. On January 18, the temperature will record 4 degrees Celcius, failing to give even marginal respite to Delhiites from the cold wave conditions, the Met office said.

Over North India, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 17 and thereafter in isolated pockets on January 18.

In view of the severe cold, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur decided to shut schools till January 17, and the district administration in Meerut ordered passed the same order but till class 8.

And the Union Territory of Chandigarh has also extended the winter break for students up to eighth standard keeping in view the stern cold and fog spell in the region.



