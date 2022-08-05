InternationalNational 13 killed in fire at music pub in Thailand By admin August 5, 2022 0 106 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Must read Lay’s premiumizes portfolio with exquisitely crafted Lay’s Gourmet August 5, 2022 50 days to go for Prothom Barer Prothom Dekha August 5, 2022 13 killed in fire at music pub in Thailand August 5, 2022 Mahendra Agarwal reached CID Bhawan August 5, 2022 adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com At least 13 people were killed and dozens injured when a fire broke out early Friday, August 5, 2022, morning at a crowded music pub in eastern Thailand, police and rescue workers said. admin See author's posts Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Previous articleMahendra Agarwal reached CID BhawanNext article50 days to go for Prothom Barer Prothom Dekha - Advertisement - More articles 50 days to go for Prothom Barer Prothom Dekha August 5, 2022 Convey of Partha Chatterjee & Arpita reached Joka ESI Hospital August 5, 2022 What will happen today? Narendra Modi & Mamata Banerjee Meeting Today August 5, 2022 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ - Advertisement - Latest article Lay’s premiumizes portfolio with exquisitely crafted Lay’s Gourmet August 5, 2022 50 days to go for Prothom Barer Prothom Dekha August 5, 2022 13 killed in fire at music pub in Thailand August 5, 2022 Mahendra Agarwal reached CID Bhawan August 5, 2022 Convey of Partha Chatterjee & Arpita reached Joka ESI Hospital August 5, 2022