13 Poll Personnel Dies From High Fever And BP in UP

Thirteen poll personnel  died on Friday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur following high fever and high blood pressure.

UP Heatwave deaths

Mirzapur: Amid the intense heatwave running across the nation, thirteen poll personnel died on Friday in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur following a high fever and high blood pressure. The exact reasons for deaths is being ascertained; however, exposure to intense heat during the polling might be the reason for the deaths of the people.

The poll personnel were admitted to Maa Vindhyavasini Autonomous State Medical College.

“The deceased include seven home guard jawans, three sanitation workers, one clerk posted at the Chief Medical Officer’s office, one chakbandi adhikaari (consolidation officer), and one peon in the home guard team,” the principal of Maa Vindhyavasini Autonomous State Medical College, Dr Raj Bahadur Kamal, told PTI.

(With Inputs from ANI)




