Including a merger for Allegiant and Sun Country Airlines, availability of the Wegovy pill and expansion plans from ALDI.

Plus, a recap of January’s trending topics: CES, the World Economic Forum and quarterly earnings reports.

NEW YORK

Feb. 6, 2026



PR Newswire Monthly Press Release Roundup, January 2026. Photos provided by Allegiant Travel Company, NOVO NORDISK INC. and ALDI.



CES : 2026 kicked off with “the most powerful tech event in the world.” PR Newswire, the event’s official news distribution partner, sent hundreds of press releases covering consumer tech launches, awards, presentations and more. Among the most-read press releases, Segway introduced its latest e-bike lineup, RayNeo previewed its consumer AR glasses concept, Shokz was recognized for its open-ear audio tech, and LG collected nearly 140 awards for its Wallpaper TV, Sound Suite, CLOiD Home Robot and other innovations.

The first earnings season of 2026 began in January, filling our press release feed with quarterly financial results from companies including Meta, Lockheed Martin, Southwest Airlines and more. World Economic Forum: World leaders from government, business and academia met in Davos, Switzerland, to address global issues. PR Newswire distributed releases for presentations, deals and other news out of WEF. A whitepaper released by CATL during the event laid out a value-chain roadmap for EV batteries, while Exiger debuted its AI-powered tool for helping companies spot forced labor in their supply chains. ManpowerGroup announced it would share solutions for closing the AI skills gap and Rice University launched the Global Brain Economy Initiative, aimed at boosting brain health in the age of AI.

