NationalPolitics

13-year-old school girl made PM Modi’s portrait using 800 kg millets; video inside

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 16, 2024
0 115 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • PM Modi 73th Birthday: 13-year-old school girl made PM Modi’s portrait using 800 kg millets; video inside

She unveiled the World’s Largest Millet Painting on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. 

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
A 13-year-old school girl enters record book by making PM Modi’s portrait using 800 kg millets (Photo Credit- ANI)

Chennai: A 13-year-old school going student, Presley Shekinah set a world record by painting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait for continuous 12 hours using 800 kg of millet. She unveiled the World’s Largest Millet Painting on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday on September 17. 

Presley Shekinah lives in Chennai’s Kolapakkam area with her parents Pratap Selvam (Father) and Sankeerani (Mother). She is a student of class 8 in a private school, Velammal School located in Chennai. She drew a huge portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 600 square feet using 800kg millets. She completed her painting after 12 hours of hard work, which she began at 8.30 in the morning and finished it till 8.30 in the evening. 

Presley has been recognised by the UNICO World Record, registered under the student achievement category. She was honoured by  R Sivaraman, the director of UNICO World records with a certificate and a medal. The school administration, principal, parents and relatives also appreciated the achievement of the young girl. 







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 16, 2024
0 115 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

BJP trying to ‘bury’ Kashmir issue, Article 370; PDP fighting to prevent this, says Mehbooba Mufti

September 15, 2024

‘He shouldn’t…’; how BJP reacted to AAP supremo’s shocking announcement

September 15, 2024

Meet India’s Math prodigy, who once worked with NASA, IIT, mysteriously disappeared for many years, was found…

September 15, 2024

This company mines maximum Gold and Silver in the world, it has no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

September 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow