PM Modi 73th Birthday: 13-year-old school girl made PM Modi’s portrait using 800 kg millets; video inside

She unveiled the World’s Largest Millet Painting on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17.

Chennai: A 13-year-old school going student, Presley Shekinah set a world record by painting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait for continuous 12 hours using 800 kg of millet. She unveiled the World’s Largest Millet Painting on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday on September 17.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | A 13-years-old school student, Presley Shekinah creates a portrait of PM Narendra Modi using grains and lentils in a 12-hour-long effort, ahead of the PM’s 74th birthday on September 17. (15/09) pic.twitter.com/ubQE4hxq5D — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2024

Presley Shekinah lives in Chennai’s Kolapakkam area with her parents Pratap Selvam (Father) and Sankeerani (Mother). She is a student of class 8 in a private school, Velammal School located in Chennai. She drew a huge portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 600 square feet using 800kg millets. She completed her painting after 12 hours of hard work, which she began at 8.30 in the morning and finished it till 8.30 in the evening.

